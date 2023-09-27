Mancherial: Two from Odisha held with ganja worth Rs.93 lakh

Two persons from Odisha were arrested on charges of smuggling ganja under the guise of transporting cement bricks in a tractor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari produces the seized ganja to pressmen in Srirampur on Wednesday

Mancherial: Two persons from Odisha were arrested on charges of smuggling ganja under the guise of transporting cement bricks in a tractor. As many as 465 kilograms of ganja, worth Rs.93 lakh and a tractor were seized from them. Two of the accused were absconding.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said the accused were Jagadbandhu Krisani, a driver and Chitrasen Krisani, a farmer, both from Chitapari village in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Two more accused, Eshwar and Guru from Odisha, were still at large.

The tractor carrying the ganja and cement bricks was parked on a road when one of its tyres got punctured near the SCCL GM office in Srirampur. Police found the ganja under the bricks when they shifted the tractor to a police station and a special team was formed to nab the offenders.

The two admitted that the ganja was being ferried to Aurangabad as per instructions of Eshwar and Guru. They were also reportedly hiring tribals in the forests of Odisha to cultivate the crop. The Commissioner commended Task Force Inspector Damera Sudhakar, Srirampur Inspector G Ramesh Babu, Sub-Inspectors M Prasad, U Upender, K Rajesh, G Raja Vardhan, constables Mallesh and G Sathish for nabbing the smugglers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan and Assistant Commissioners of Police B Mohan were present.