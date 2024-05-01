Adilabad police burns 150 kgs of ganja worth Rs 37 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 07:19 PM

Police burn ganja on the outskirts of Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Police burnt 150 kilograms of banned ganja seized in 19 cases reported in 11 police stations in the last 2 years, on the outskirts of Sunkidi village in Thalamadugu village on Tuesday evening. The value of the ganja was estimated to be Rs 37 lakh.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that the contraband substance was destroyed as per norms of Telangana Pollution Control Board under the aegis of District Drug Disposal Committee. The police obtained permission from a local court in order to burn the ganja.

Gaush stated that an action plan was chalked and was being implemented to curb smuggling of the substance, which was sold by some persons to make a fast buck by luring certain farmers. Stringent action is taken against those who indulge in the offence. He advised parents to track activities of their children every day.

Additional SP K Surender Rao, DSPs L Jeevan Reddy, K Surender Reddy, Potharam Srinivas, Inspectors Chandrashekhar, and Sub-Inspectors were present.