Foundation laid for 176 MW solar energy generation in NTPC

The project is for development of 56 MW floating solar plants in the existing reservoir and 120 MW ground mounted solar plants.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Project (Ramagundam), which is producing 110 MW of solar energy, is preparing to add 176 MW of solar energy to its capacity.

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu laid the foundation for the project at NTPC Ramagundam on Monday. Besides 10 MW ground mounted solar plant, 100 MW floating solar power was being generated in NTPC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the country’s biggest floating solar project to the nation through virtual mode from New Delhi on July 30, 2022.

Largest in the segment in the country, the 100-MW floating solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment friendly features. Constructed with financial implication of Rs 423 crore through BHEL as EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract, the project spreads over 500 acres of its reservoir.