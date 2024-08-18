Mancherial: Two teens drown in Godavari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 07:13 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Two teenagers accidentally drowned in Godavari river while taking a dip in it at Dwaraka village in Dandepalli mandal on Sunday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector G Uday Kiran said that Altheti Ajay (19), a degree student and Gandham Charan (19) from Kondapur village in Dandepalli mandal met a watery grave when they were taking dip in a deepest spot of the river.

The bodies were fished out from the spot with the help of expert divers. Youngsters were reportedly accepting baptism under the guidance of a pastor at the time of the incident.

However, police said that the background of the incident could be known only after receiving a complaint from family members of the teenagers.