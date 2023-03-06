Mancherial: Women advised to utilize medical services through Arogya Mahila programme

DMHO advised women to utilize various medical services to be offered to women under Arogya Mahila programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

DMHO Dr Subbarayudu addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Monday

Mancherial: District medical and health officer Dr GC Subbarayudu advised women to utilize various medical services to be offered to women under Arogya Mahila programme to mark International Women’s Day. He addressed pressmen here on Monday.

Subbarayudu requested women to visit primary centres located in Jannaram, Kundaram, Tallagurijala in Bellampalli mandal and Basti Dawakhana in Mancherial town on every Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm and avail services such as screening of cancer, urinary tract infections, management of weight loss and menopausal, micronutrient deficiency, infertility management, etc. Doctors and nurses were already trained. A help desk was created, he said.

The DMHO further said that a female doctor would be deployed at the clinics for the convenience of the women patients.

Reports of medical investigations will be delivered within 24 hours, while referral surgeries are going to be performed at Government General Hospital. Diagnosis of the diseases is going to be conducted at T Diagnosis Hub in Asifabad.

The district head of the health and medical department administration stated the ongoing edition of Kanti Velugu was being conducted successfully in the district.

A total of 1,87,384 eye screenings were held so far. As many as 39,357 reading glasses were distributed to the needy, while 8,626 persons got prescribed spectacles.