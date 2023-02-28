Mancherial: In less than 24 hours, street dogs attack 15 persons in Mandamarri

Street dogs attacked 15 persons in different parts of Ramakrishnapur municipality from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, triggering panic among locals

Mancherial: Street dogs attacked 15 persons in different parts of Ramakrishnapur municipality from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, triggering panic among locals.

Locals said two street dogs mauled 15 people in Zone 1, 2, 3 and the market area of Mandamarri town since Monday evening. The victims informed the municipality officials, who rushed to the spot and admitted the injured persons to the Government General Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Locals said the street dog menace had of late become a cause for concern and said they were afraid of moving in the streets due to the presence of the dogs. Children too were afraid to play outside fearing attacks from the dogs. Mandamarri Municipal Commissioner Raju said steps were being taken to address the menace and that special teams were formed to capture the street dogs.