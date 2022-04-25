Mancherial: Youngster tries to slit throat of woman for refusing marriage proposal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Representational Image

Mancherial: A youngster tried to slit the throat of a woman for refusing to accept his marriage proposal in Naspur mandal centre on Monday. She was admitted to a hospital and her medical condition was stable. Naspur Sub-Inspector Srinivas said that the accused person was Sai Kiran Goud and the victim was his relative Manasa from Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal.

Sai Kiran assaulted Manasa with a sharp knife used for extracting toddy when she was about to get in an auto-rickshaw after attending a function at her relative’s house at around 3 pm. Manasa’s parents, who were present there, managed to thwart his act by preventing him from attacking her. They rushed her to the district headquarters hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

Sai Kiran and Manasa reportedly fell in love with each other. He approached her parents to marry her. However, the parents denied his proposal considering his behavior. Based on a complaint lodged by father of the girl Lachaiah, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

