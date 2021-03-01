Mancherial’s libraries undergo sea change

Mancherial Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha revives them across 7 municipalities, 11 mandal headquarters

Mancherial: Libraries are considered sources of information and knowledge. Paradoxically, they were facing various challenges in the district until Telangana State was formed in 2014. Their buildings were in dilapidated conditions, had no proper seating facilities and books were dusted, causing inconvenience to visitors.

However, the TRS government laid special focus on improving the libraries which made a turnaround. Today, they are not only sources of information and knowledge but also places for youngsters to prepare for competitive exams.

The success story of Mancherial Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha is one such tale that revived several libraries across seven municipalities and 11 mandal headquarters. Its chairman Renikuntla Praveen and other members made sustained efforts and have brought a revolutionary transformation to develop these libraries to play a vital role in preparing unemployed youth for the competitive examinations.

“The Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha is leading by example to its counterparts in Telangana State by developing libraries, creating a study circle and skill development centres for youngsters aspiring for government jobs. Paramount importance is being given to create new libraries, to facelift the existing facilities and help candidates crack competitive examinations,” Praveen told ‘Telangana Today.’

The chairman informed that funds amounting to Rs 11 crore were sanctioned to the Grandhalaya Samstha through District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT) and Rs 25 lakh from the government so far. “A new library is coming up in place of the old one which was in ruins, on a sprawling 3,000 square yards in the heart of Bellampalli town, costing Rs 75 lakh. A similar facility is under construction in Chennur town, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. Works of these facilities are nearing completion,” he explained.

For the first time in Telangana, the libraries of Bellampalli and Chennur towns feature exclusive rooms for female visitors and spacious reading rooms for government job aspirants. Greenery is being developed by raising saplings on the premises which will house water fountains and provide a conducive ambience to visitors and users of the libraries, he added.

Recently, a resolution was passed for building a new library in Vemanapalli mandal at Rs 15 lakh and for constructing additional rooms at Mancherial library spending Rs 8.70 lakh. Efforts are on to set up libraries in newly created Kyathanpalli, Luxettipet, Naspur municipalities and newly formed Kannepalli and Hajipur mandal centres. Kotapalli, Dandepalli and Jannaram mandal headquarters will have libraries soon with the help of donors.

Besides, proposals were prepared for creating a library-cum innovation centre on the premises of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mancherial district centre spending Rs 8 crore and to establish a skill development centre on the premises of the library of Bellampalli at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. Already, a skill development centre is being built in Chennur and Mandamarri towns spending Rs 5 crore each.

