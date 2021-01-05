Mangalhat police seize banned manja, one arrested

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by J Jagan, sub-inspector, Mangalhat police station, raided ‘Yash Patang Shop’ at Aryasamaj in Mangalhat and arrested Rakesh Singh (34)

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police seized 59 bundles of synthetic thread after raiding a kite shop on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by J Jagan, sub-inspector, Mangalhat police station, raided ‘Yash Patang Shop’ at Aryasamaj in Mangalhat and arrested Rakesh Singh (34).

“Rakesh was illegally selling the banned manja and on information the shop was raided and material seized,” said G Ranveer Reddy, SHO Mangalhat.

A case under Environmental Protection Act 1986 and various Sections of IPC was registered against him.

The police asked the public not to purchase harmful Chinese manja during Sankranthi festival as it is likely to cause grievous injury and inconvenience to animals, birds and also humans.

