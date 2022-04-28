Mango supply takes a hit this year

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 28 April 22

Mango sales at Erragada .Photo:Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The king rarely comes cheap. And that is the case with mangoes this year in the city. The king of fruits is seeing a drastic drop in supply to the city compared to previous years due to low production.

A good quality of mango is priced anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 150 a kilogram.

“Around 650 to 700 truckloads of mangoes arrive at the market usually. However, this year, around 400 trucks on an average are coming to the market from various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We are told the fruit will be available till the month of June due to late crop and other reasons,” Batasingaram Fruit Market Committee secretary Ch Narsimha Reddy said.

A temporary market has been set up at the logistics park at Batasingaram until the Koheda Market at Hayathnagar is ready.

Different varieties of mangoes like Baganapalli, Dashehari, Kesar, Himayat, Thotapuri and a few others are widely found in the State. This apart, the markets also get supply from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

“In the last two years, the supply was hit due to Covid-triggered lockdowns and related regulations. This year, the yield is low so the arrivals are about 60 to 70 percent less,” Reddy said.

Explaining the reasons behind the low yield, an official of the Horticulture department said the temperatures did not turn favorable during the flowering stage resulting in damages.

“November to January are flowering stages and this season the temperatures were not favorable resulting in the flowers being damaged. Moreover, a few varieties of mangoes bear abundant fruit only in alternative years,” she said.

