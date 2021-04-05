Manickam Tagore urges party cadre to work for Jana Reddy’s victory

All leaders, including those at the booth level should work hard with proper planning, he said, in an online meeting with Congress party leaders on Monday

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore said the Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll was crucial and urged party leaders and activists not to consider them as by-poll but to fight hard and win the election.

No effort should be spared in ensuring the defeat of both the ruling TRS and BJP parties in the elections, he said. All leaders, including those at the booth level should work hard with proper planning, he said, in an online meeting with Congress party leaders on Monday.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress candidate for the by-poll K.Jana Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other leaders participated in the meeting.

Though the TRS and BJP parties leaders are leveling charges against each other, both the parties have a close nexus, Tagore said, adding that this unholy pact should be exposed among people and support should be garnered to ensure victory. .

With only 10 days left for the campaign, Tagore wanted the leaders to make good use of the opportunity and strive for party victory. He said: ” Jana Reddy’s victory is a formality but we need to focus on ensuring a thumping majority.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress victory was ensured as the fight was only between ruling TRS and Congress. “BJP is not in contention. There is an informal alliance between TRS and BJP and as a result, a weak candidate was fielded by BJP for the by-poll,” he charged.

