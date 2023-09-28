Manipur: CAPF officials hold meeting on law and order situation at police headquarters

Updated On - 11:36 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Imphal: Senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) held a meeting at the Manipur Police Headquarters in Imphal to discuss the law and order situation in the state.Â “A meeting of senior officers of CAPF was held at PHQ, Imphal to discuss the present law and order situation in the state,” the Manipur Police said in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday.

The officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel, police said adding that the forces discussed using minimum force in dealing with the public, especially students.

“Manipur Police appeals to the students to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early. Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police. The joint security forces are making all efforts for expeditious investigation into all the cases,” the police added in the post.

Meanwhile in Imphal West and Imphal East district authorities have lifted the restrictions on the movement of people outside their residences from 5 am to 11 am on Friday.

“Restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 29th September, 2023 from 5 am to 11 am for all areas of Imphal West District. This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protest/rally etc, without obtaining approval through competent authority,” the government order from the District Magistrate’s Office of Imphal West district stated.

“Restriction of movement of persons outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East is hereby relaxed from 5 am to 11 am on 29th September for all areas of the district. This relaxation shall, however, not apply to any gathering/large scale movement of persons/sit-in-protests/rally etc which is unlawful in nature,” the government order from the District Magistrate’s Office of Imphal East district stated.

Earlier in the day, taking cognisance of reports about allegations of use of ‘excess force’ by security forces during the maintenance of law and order in the last few days in the Imphal area, Director General of Police Manipur Rajiv Singh on Thursday ordered to form a committee to look into the issues and asked it to submit a report at the earliest.

“There have been various reports/allegations of the use of excess force by the Security forces during the maintenance of law and order situations in the last few days in the Imphal area. To verify such complaints/allegations, a committee is being formed to look into the issues and submit the report at the earliest,” read the order issued by the Director General Of Police Manipur on Thursday.

The Committee will be headed by K Jayanta Singh, Inspector General of Police (Administration), Manipur and assisted by Th Sanatomba Singh, AAIG(Adm).

Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media. The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).