Manipur News: CBI Takes Over Manipur Assault Video Case | Manipur Violence Latest Updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the sexual assault case of Kuki women in Manipur who were pared naked, allegedly by a Meitei mob. The video of this incident has set off outrage across the nation.

The monsoon session of the parliament was disrupted by the opposition. In fact, a no-confidence motion is moved against the government as a way of forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the issue.