| Citizenship Amendment Act India Us Senator Ben Cardian Over Human Rights In India India News

Citizenship Amendment Act, India: US Senator Ben Cardian over Human Rights in India | India News

The ongoing dialogue highlights the complexities of international relations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 04:19 PM

Hyderabad: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin expressed concern over India’s notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during Ramadan, highlighting the importance of protecting human rights. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment.

The ongoing dialogue highlights the complexities of international relations.