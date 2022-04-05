Mankad’s family and their contribution to Indian cricket

5 April 22

The Legend Vinoo Mankad with wife Manorama Mankad and sons Ashok Mankad, Atul Mankad and Rahul Mankad.

By Vijay Mohan Raj

Hyderabad: It was only last week that we got the news that Rahul who was the youngest son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad passed away in UK while on a visit to meet his daughter.

As far as I am concerned, I have been associated with the Mankad family from my school days. I was training under Vinoo bhai, as he was affectionately known and played school, University, Office Cricket and Ranji Trophy along with Rahul and Ashok Mankad when I was playing for Bombay.

The unique feature of the family was that the father and three sons were reputed cricketers. Vinoo Mankad is one of the greatest international cricketers in the 1950’s and 60’s while Ashok Mankad was apart from being an India international was one of the best captains that Bombay had and a prolific batsman having scored record number of runs during the 70’s and 80’s. Ashok’s wife Nirupama was the Woman Asian Tennis champion and son Harsh Mankad represented India in the Davis Cup. The second brother Atul represented Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Rahul who was the youngest brother was considered most talented amongst all the siblings and like his father bowled left handed and batted right handed and as a batsman excelled at all the levels including Ranji Trophy for Bombay. He also played a lot of his cricket in England and had a record in the Bradford League for the highest number of runs scored in a season.

The entire family was known for their simplicity and tremendous sense of humour and by virtue of which they came across as an endearing and sought after companions amongst all those who were associated with them. I can recollect an instance when I was attending a coaching camp with Vinoo Bhai as the coach and in the same group were also his sons Ashok and Rahul.

Vinoo bhai was a great disciplinarian and he would not tolerate late comers. There was no special treatment for anybody including his own offspring and asked them to go back home when they came late for the session.

I was fortunate to be associated with the Mankad family who contributed immensely to the greatness of Bombay and Indian cricket during the era that they played the game with dignity and pride.

(Vijay Mohan Raj, former Bombay and Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Cricketer)

