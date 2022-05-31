MANUU extends deadline of online applications for regular courses

Published: Updated On - 08:53 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday extended the last date for online submission of applications for entrance based regular courses up to June 12. Earlier, the last date was May 31.

Considering the representations received from stakeholders from all over the country, the last date for submission of applications has been extended. However, entrance tests would be held as scheduled on July 5, 6 and 7, the MANUU said in a press release.

MANUU is also offering admissions into various post graduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Languages, Social Sciences, Journalism & Mass Communication, Commerce and Sciences. The last date for online application for these merit based courses is August 30.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications, students can email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in. and for general queries, can contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 and 9849847434.

