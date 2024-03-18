MCRHRD two week training programme for Vietnam media professionals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute is conducting a two-week training programme on Journalism and Public Relations for media professionals from Vietnam.

It is sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Addressing on the occasion, MCRHRD Director General Shashank Goel stated that the emergence of social media platforms had brought about a profound transformation in the world of media with their speed and unprecedented access to global audience.

However, these advancements come with significant challenges. The proliferation of misinformation and fake news pose a threat to the integrity of journalism and people’s trust. It is incumbent upon media professionals to uphold the principles of accuracy, impartiality, and ethical conduct in their pursuit of truth, Shashank Goel stressed.