MANUU unveils three outreach and skill programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: The Instructional Media Centre (IMC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on Tuesday announced the launch of three outreach and skilling programmes aimed at fostering creativity, media literacy, and skills development.

First in the series is a one-day photography master-class by an American artist Nolan Trowe at IMC Preview Theatre on November 28 at 10 am. This workshop is being organized in collaboration with US consulate Hyderabad and is open to all on a first come first serve basis free of cost.

A three-day workshop on various aspects of audio-visual archiving in collaboration with the National Cultural Audio Visual Archives (NCAA), Ministry of Culture is being planned in February.

The IMC is also launching a series of short-term training programmes covering a range of media-related skills including basic multi camera TV studio operations and production, basic videography, smartphone filmmaking etc., during summer / winter vacation.

For more details, visit the website www.imcmanuu.com.