| Manuu Last Date For Applications For Merit Based Regular Courses Is August 30

MANUU: last date for applications for merit based regular courses is August 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of applications for admissions to merit based regular courses offered by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is August 30. The university has introduced MA Legal studies and three certificate courses French, Russian and Pashto from the academic year 2022-2023.

The other courses being offered at post graduate level are Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism and Mass Communication; MCom; and MSc (Mathematics).

The university is also offering part-time diploma programmes in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) besides a certificate course in Urdu.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus log on to the university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.