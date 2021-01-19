MANUU Polytechnic rolls out online teaching facility

Teachers who have difficulty in taking online classes from home, on mobile, can now teach students better with this facility

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: The online teaching facility at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Polytechnic Hyderabad, was inaugurated by MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Rahmatullah on Monday. Teachers who have difficulty in taking online classes from home, on mobile, can now teach students better with this facility.

According to the Principal of Polytechnic, Hyderabad, Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, four units equipped with online teaching facilities have been set up at the Polytechnic building. Two units have tripods for mobile and writing boards while other units have a pad with a computer camera where whatever teacher writes on pad can be seen by students through computer screen.

Prof Rahmatullah congratulated Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan and teachers for taking an innovative initiative of online teaching facility. He advised other departments to facilitate teaching through such innovative measures.

