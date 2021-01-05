MANUU to celebrate 23rd Foundation Day on Jan 9

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day on January 9 with Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor delivering an address online at 11.30 am.

MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof S M Rahmatullah and MANUU in-charge Registrar Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood will also take part in the event. The programme will be streamed live on MANUU’s Instructional Media Centre (IMC) YouTube channel.

