MANUU to hold webinar on gender based violence

Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in collaboration with Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad is organizing a series of webinars and other activities to eradicate gender based violence. The webinars are being held on January 12, 15, 19, 27 and 29 and the programmes are planned as per the advisory from the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The webinar inaugural session on ‘Awareness Campaign for Eliminating Gender Based Violence’ will be live streamed at 11.30 am on January 12, the MANUU said in a press release on Sunday.

National Commission for Women, chairperson, Rekha Sharma will deliver the keynote address. Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, project-lead Mumbai Dolphy D’Souza, CHHANV Foundation managing director Ashish Shukla, MANUU in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S M Rahmatullah and MANUU in-charge registrar Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood will also take part. The webinar will be live on IMC, MANUU YouTube channel.

