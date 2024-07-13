Many BRS MLAs in touch with BJP leadership, claims Maheshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 04:52 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday claimed that a large number of BRS MLAs were in touch with the BJP leadership, but they were not joining the party immediately as the party wanted them to resign from their posts.

Addressing a press conference here, Maheshwar Reddy said the BRS MLAs were keen to join BJP, but since they were told to resign from their posts they were holding back. “Our policy is to induct MPs and MLAs from the rival parties only after they resign from their post and party membership,”he said.

Commenting on BRS MLAs joining ruling Congress, the BJPLP leader said the BRS MLAs were being inducted into Congress party through threats. Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was busy in looting public money by sanctioning various works illegally.

“He is was not keen in implementing promises made to the people of Telangana. Though eight months have passed, the Congress government was not taking steps to implement the promises made during the polls. Congress has lost its credibility and the confidence of the people of the State,” he alleged.