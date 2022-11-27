‘Many pregnant women from neighbouring States prefer govt hospitals of Telangana’

Quality healthcare services being extended to pregnant women in Telangana are getting noticed in neighbouring States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Quality healthcare services being extended to pregnant women in Telangana are getting noticed in neighbouring States

Hyderabad: Quality healthcare services being extended to pregnant women in Telangana are getting noticed in neighbouring States. In the last six months, a total of 8,300 pregnant women from neighbouring States underwent deliveries in government hospitals of Telangana, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday said.

Taking part in ‘Cuddles Mrs MOM’ event organised by senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr K Shilpi Reddy, he said a large number of pregnant women from the border districts of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Karnataka prefer facilities in government hospitals of Telangana.

Harish Rao also urged private hospitals to contribute for the cause of reducing unnecessary C-ections and added, “at present, 44 pe rcent of C-sections are taking place in government hospitals while the rest are in private healthcare facilities. Avoiding unnecessary C-sections is a collective responsibility and I hope private hospitals also contribute to the cause.”

The State government is striving to provide holistic healthcare facilities to pregnant women in government hospitals. “To ensure safe and normal deliveries, we are also planning to provide mental healthcare facilities, Yoga classes, AYUSH preventive care and midwifery services to pregnant women in government hospitals. In due course, all these services will be available,” he said.