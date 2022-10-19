Many senior Maoists suffering from health ailments: DGP Mahender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

DGP M Mahender Reddy (File Photo). DGP M Mahender Reddy appealed to senior leaders of the outlawed CPI Maoist party aged above 60 years whoe were suffering from severe health issues them to surrender to get treatment and to lead a peaceful life.

Mulugu: Stating many senior leaders of the outlawed CPI Maoist party aged above 60 years were suffering from severe health issues, DGP M Mahender Reddy appealed to them to surrender to get treatment and to lead a peaceful life.

He also said the Telangana police was working towards making the State Maoist-free. The DGP held a review meeting with the Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts police officials at the Venkatapuram (Nugur) police station in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Mahender Reddy said that 130 people from the Telugu States were for the banned outfit. He urged parents and relatives of the underground cadre of the Maoists to impress upon their relatives to join the mainstream of society by giving up arms.

“Out of 20 central committee members, 11 are from Telangana State who are playing a key role in the Maoist party,” he said.

He also stated central paramilitary force, greyhounds, and SIB were working in coordination with the Chhattisgarh State police to eliminate the Maoist menace in the border of the Telangana and Chhattisgarh.