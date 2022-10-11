Telangana police have emerged as role models: Home Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the Telangana police had emerged as a role model to the country by adopting innovative methods to maintain law and order.

Peddapalli: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the Telangana police had emerged as a role model to the country by adopting innovative methods to maintain law and order.

Mahmood Ali was speaking after he, along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar and DGP M Mahendar Reddy, inaugurated the Godavarikhani Town-I and Anthergaon police stations and Police Welfare Centre and Community Hall in Godavarikhani on Tuesday.

The Home Minister said that after coming to power in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed Telangana as a role model in maintaining law and order by giving top priority to the police department. Telangana was a classic example for areas where the law and order was under control developing on all fronts. Besides providing modern vehicles to police, better facilities were being provided to the public through friendly policing.

In order to provide corporate level services to the public, new police station buildings along with modern facilities were being constructed across the State under citizen friendly policing. SHE teams and Barosa Centers were set up for the protection of women.

Confidence among the public on police personnel had grown as the cops were reaching the spot within ten minutes after receiving calls through dial 100 and solving the problems.

Telangana police under the supervision of DGP Mahender Reddy were providing better services to the public by utilizing modern technology and also won a number of rewards and awards at state and national level, he said.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar hoped that people would get better services with the inauguration of the new police station. Giving top priority to law and order issues, the Chief Minister was providing all basic facilities to the police department, he said and informed that friendly policing policy was yielding good results. According to national level reports, the crime rate in the State has declined drastically, he informed.

DGP Mahendar Reddy termed the construction of a new building for Godavarikhani police station as a historic event. Right from the existence of the old Karimnagar district, the area was playing a vital role in the development of the state.

Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Nethakani, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, Police Housing Board Chairman Koleti Damodar, Commissioner of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy, Karimnagar CP V Satyanarayana and others were present.