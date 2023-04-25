Maoist surrenders to police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G handed over a cash reward to surrendered Maoist in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Outlawed CPI (Maoist) party’s East Godavari division’s Manugur LOS member (Manugur-Paloncha area committee), Sangepu Mahesh alias Sudhir, surrendered to Kothagudem police, CRPF 81 Bn and 141 Bn officials here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement said Mahesh of Pattimeedagumpu of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district worked with the naxals from 2012 to 2022 after joining the party as militia member. Mahesh was influenced by the recent counselling conducted by the district police for the families of underground naxals at Cherla police station and accompanied by his family members, surrendered to police, the SP said.

Maoists were threatening adivasis on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border villages to send one member from each family underground to work with naxals. Many underground naxals were vexed with the harassment of Maoist leaders and were ready to surrender to police. But the Maoist leaders were transferring those who wanted to surrender to other places, catching those who ran away from the party and harassing them. The naxal ranks were distressed with the series of arrests of their leaders and surrender of cadres, he said.

Naxals who want to surrender and lead a normal life could approach their nearest police station or district officials either through their family members or in person. The district police would provide rewards and rehabilitation on behalf of the government, the SP said.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 141bn additional commandant Kamal Veer Yadav, 81Bn additional Commandant Sunil Kumar and Cherla CI B Ashok were present.

