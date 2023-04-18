Maoist commander, deputy commander arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Police arrested a CPI (Maoist) party LOS commander and its deputy commander at Bhadrachalam town in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement here on Tuesday informed that vehicle inspections were conducted on the outskirts of the town by the local police, CRPF 81 Bn and 141 Bn during which two persons moving suspiciously were questioned.

During questioning they revealed their identity as the Maoist party west Bastar Darbha division ACM, Dhumam LOS commander Kunjam Ungal alias Pradeep of Vedira village and Dhumam LOS deputy commander Musike Raje of Dolaraj village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State. Raje is the wife of Pradeep.

Ungal joined Maoists as a Balala Committee member in 2005 and became a member of Maoist party in 2009. Raje also joined the Maoists as a Balala Committee member in 2010 and became Maoist party member in 2013.

Ungal was accused in killing four CRPF jawans in an ambush and looting firearms in 2009, killing of 10 CRPF jawans in a bomb blast and looting the arms in 2010, killing of 14 CRPF jawans and looting of arms in an ambush in 2014 besides involving many other violent attacks on police forces, the SP said.

Raje was involved in several incidents of exchange of fire with police. The Maoist leaders have been forcing minor boys and girls to join their ranks to commit acts of violence. Adivasis have to be wary of Maoists and keep them away from their hamlets, Dr. Vineeth noted.

