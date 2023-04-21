Top Maoist leader Devender Reddy arrested in Hanamkonda

Police have arrested CPI (Maoist) Party DKSZC member Mula Devender Reddy along with a sympathiser of the outlawed Maoist party, Gurram Tirupathi Reddy, at Subedari in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Warangal: Police have arrested CPI (Maoist) Party Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member Mula Devender Reddy along with a sympathiser of the outlawed Maoist party, Gurram Tirupathi Reddy, at Subedari in Hanamkonda on Friday.

The 63-year-old Devender Reddy hails from Babbaru Cheluka village of Mancherial district. He is also known as Karapa alias Nandu in the party. He was working as a member of the central technical team in the capacity of the DKSZC. Gurram Tirupathi Reddy (53) is a resident of Vikasnagar Hanamkonda, and he is a realtor in the city. The Subedari police arrested them when Devender Reddy was going to Hyderabad to get his eye operated on Thursday evening. They seized Rs 21,000, revolutionary literature, a pen drive and a cell phone from them.

Presenting them before the media here on Friday, Warangal CP AV Ranganath said Devender Reddy had joined the then People’s War Group (PWG) in 1982 under the influence of PWG Radical Student union organiser Poreddy Venkat Reddy. “At that time, present Maoist central committee member Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna was working as the Sirpur squad commander. Devender Reddy was involved in several unlawful activities. After working for three years in the Sirpur squad, he was transferred to the Aheri squad following the directions of the then DCM Kakatam Sudharshan alias Anand,” the CP said.

“Devender Reddy married a squad member Atram Bayyakka alias Jyothi in 1987. He worked as the deputy commander of the Aheri squad in 1988. In the next year, he also worked as the Maharashtra area committee deputy commander,” Ranganth said.

Meanwhile, Devender Reddy’s wife Jyothi was killed in an encounter with the police in 1994. Reddy was acquainted with central technical committee member Ramana in 1995 when Reddy was working as the Kiskoda squad commander.

“Due to this, the party leadership appointed him as technical commander in the capacity of DCM. During this time, he manufactured more than 850 guns and handed them over to the PWG leadership,” the CP said.

In the same year, he married Devia Hussendi alias Rupi, and was arrested by police in 2007. He was put in Warangal central jail. After getting released in 2009, he joined the party again. Later, he was appointed as the South and West Bastar areas incharge and worked till February 2017 there.

During this time, Devender Reddy reportedly made several guns, landmines and even rocket launchers for the party, according to the CP.

Also Read Warangal Police arrest man for encroaching on land with fake documents