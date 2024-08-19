Maoist ideologies inserted in Telangana education system, says Bandi

The education system of Telangana facing a risky situation. there is a need to change the system for the good of society and the country say Union Minister for State home affairs Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Union Minister for State home affairs Bandi Sanjay

Mancherial: Union Minister for State home affairs Bandi Sanjay said ideologies of the banned Maoists were being inserted in the education system of Telangana.

Speaking after laying the foundation to a new building of Sri Vidyaranya Avasa Vidyalaya at Rampur in Hajipur mandal on Monday, he said the education system of Telangana was facing a risky situation. He said there was a need to change the system for the good of society and the country. Certain persons were demanding to incorporate lessons on ideologies of Maoists, Marx and Mao for their vested interests, he remarked.

The Union Minister wanted students of Shishu mandir schools to teach a lesson to the persons who were trying to spoil the education system. He stated that the country would face a loss if students and youth were sensitized on the changes occurring in the country. He cited political turmoil witnessed in Bangladesh. He urged the youngsters to be cautious of changes taking place in the country.

Sanjay warned that there was a danger of disintegration of the country if the students and youth were not made aware of the developments taking place in the country and issues like patriotism. He stated unrest in Bangladesh was evidence of this evil. He requested the youth to be cautious of divisive forces.