Maoist leader Azad asks public to boycott polls in Telangana

Citizens in the country took part in the elections 18 times but the lives of poor and middle class sections had not changed, said Maoist leader Azad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Citizens in the country took part in the elections 18 times but the lives of poor and middle class sections had not changed, said Maoist leader Azad

Khammam: CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitharama Raju division committee secretary Azad has called on the public to boycott assembly elections in Telangana.

In a statement here on Tuesday he said that in the past 76 years, the citizens in the country took part in the elections 18 times but the lives of poor and middle class sections had not changed. Youth were troubled by unemployment while people in villages were forced to migrate to cities. The political parties were coming with election manifestos with impractical promises. The successive governments have been enacting laws only to benefit the corporate forces and the capitalists but not for the welfare of common people, he complained.

Azad accused Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar of being agents of the corporate world and entered politics to protect their interests. The Congress leader was making efforts to secure tickets for his community leaders by offering hundreds of crores of rupees to party president A Revanth Reddy, he said.

The Congress party in Khammam has turned a puppet in the hands of Srinivas Reddy, who was offered to spend Rs.400 crore in erstwhile Khammam district with Rs 40 crore in each Assembly constituency for Congress victory, the Maoist leader said.

Srinivas Reddy has dashed the hopes of those who were working for Congress for decades and expected tickets to contest in the Assembly elections. The public in the district would teach a lesson to Srinivas Reddy if he does not give up his arrogant attitude, Azad warned.

Also Read Senior BJP leader quits party in Sircilla