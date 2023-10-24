Senior BJP leader quits party in Sircilla

Senior BJP leader and State executive committee member, Ramakanth Rao, in a statement, condemned the party decision to allocate the Sircilla assembly ticket to a "non-local" candidate without consulting local party workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Senior BJP leader and State executive committee member, Ramakanth Rao, in a statement, condemned the party decision to allocate the Sircilla assembly ticket to a "non-local" candidate without consulting local party workers

Rajanna-Sircilla: Upset over allocation of the Sircilla ticket to Rani Rudrama Reddy, senior BJP leader and State executive committee member,Avunuri Ramakanth Rao on Tuesday resigned from the party.

Ramakanth Rao, in a statement, condemned the party decision to allocate the Sircilla assembly ticket to a “non-local” candidate Rani Rudrama Reddy without consulting local party workers. He said he had considered the BJP as a political party that followed political values and joined it. Right from the beginning, he worked as a sincere party worker.

However, without respecting and recognizing the hard worker of local leaders, the party leadership had allocated the Sircilla ticket to a non-local candidate. She was not aware of the local issues, he said.

Also Read Telangana BJP leader Raj Gopal Reddy considering return to Congress