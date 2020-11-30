Maoist pamphlets appear at Vijayapuri colony in Mulugu district

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Mulugu: Though the police of the Mulugu as well as the Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Chattisgarh State are conducting the intensified vehicle checks and combing operations, the Maoists pamphlets/posters have been found on the main road at Vijayapuri Colony of Venkatapuram mandal in the Mulugu district Monday. The outlawed Maoists have called for the successful week long celebrations of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)) from December 2 to 8 on the account of 20th anniversary of the PLGA. It may be added here that three militia members of the Maoists had been arrested by Charla police of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district during a vehicle inspection on Sunday.

