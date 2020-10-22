Maoist surrenders to police in Kothagudem district

Kuluma Devi alias Sandhya surrendered to the police on Thursday

Bhadrachalam: The banned CPI (Maoist) party’s Sabari local organisation squad (LOS) Deputy Commander (ACM rank) Kuluma Devi alias Sandhya surrendered to the police on Thursday.

She surrendered before ASP M Rajesh Chandra at Bhadrachalam in the district. She had joined the Maoist party in 2014 under the leadership of Kistaram Area Committee Commander Madakam Prakash.

Devi served as the guard to Sharadakka of Cherla LOS from 2016 to 2017. She worked as Shabari LOS Deputy Commander in between 2017 and 2019 and as in-charge Commander of the same LOS between 2019-20, ASP Rajesh Chandra told press persons.

He said Kuluma Devi had lost interest in naxal ideology and decided to surrender before the police to live a normal life. As per the surrender policy of the government all support would be offered to her and appealed to the underground Maoists to join the mainstream life.

