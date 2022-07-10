Marredpally Inspector taken into custody

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

File Photo of Suspended Inspector K Nageshwar Rao.

Hyderabad: Suspended Inspector K.Nageshwar Rao, who was booked on charges of kidnapping and raping a married woman in Vanasthalipuram, was taken into custody by a special team of Rachakonda Police on Sunday late night.

The Special Team consisting of the Special Operations Team and Vanasthalipuram police took him into custody at Pedda Amberpet near Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts.

Sources said that Rao surrendered before the senior officials of the SOT with a request to conduct a partial inquiry and investigation into the allegations against him. He also assured them of full support to the investigation officials.

It is learnt that Rao, who suffered injuries when the car in which he was traveling along with the victim woman and her husband, met with an accident in Ibrahimpatnam on June 8 early hours, was treated at the hospital before taking him into custody.

The police may officially announce the arrest on Monday.