Married man commits suicide in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:43 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Siddipet: A-25-year old married man has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bhumpally village in

Mirudoddi Mandal. The victim was Kunta Lakshman (25). The deceased reportedly left a suicide note.

Lakshman has written that he was taking the extreme step unable to bear the harassment of his wife and in-laws. The

Bhumpally Police have registered a case. The body was taken to Area Hospital

Dubbak for postmortem. A case was registered and the investigation is on.

