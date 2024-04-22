Siddipet: Youth convicted for 10 years rigorous imprisonment in minor rape case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 08:07 PM

Siddipet: The local court convicted a 20-year-old youngster in a rape case and sentenced him to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing Rs 2,000 fine on him.

According to Doulthabad Police, the convict Talari Sriaknath of Surampally had kidnapped and raped a minor girl on October 19, 2021.

The Doulthadbad Police registered a POCSO case against Srikanth. The case came to hearing in the First Additional and District Sessions Judge has convicted him.

Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha has appreciated Thoguta Inspector Latif, SI Premdeep, Public Prosecutor Venkatalingam and others for their efforts