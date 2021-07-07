MARS Petcare hosts webinar on welfare of ‘community animals’

The seminar brought together stakeholder representatives, NGOs and government bodies to find solutions for the welfare of stray companion animals

Hyderabad: MARS Petcare, a pet food company, has hosted a webinar that aimed to identify and address issues around the welfare of stray companion animals. The seminar brought together stakeholder representatives, NGOs and government bodies to find solutions for the welfare of stray companion animals.

Blue Cross Hyderabad, chairperson, Amala Akkineni said “At Blue Cross of Hyderabad, we call strays ‘community animals’ as they are a part of the community. For 28 years, we have been conducting projects for the welfare of animals. We have worked closely with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct animal birth control programmes and have conducted 1,000 to 1,200 surgeries a month, which has resulted in 40 per cent of dogs being sterilised in Hyderabad. Our most effective campaign has been the adoption programme.”

MARS Petcare, general manager, Ganesh Ramani said India has seen a rise in voluntary stray feeding and adoption and Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan stressed the need for positive communication around animals.

