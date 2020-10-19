Maruti launches special edition of Swift in festive season

The Swift Special Edition comes with a black theme which is accentuated with accessories like the glossy black body kit, spoiler, body side moulding, door visor and fog lamp, among others.

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched a special edition version of its hatchback Swift, priced Rs 24,999 more than the regular trims which are priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Since launch, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Over the three generations, the model has evolved in features, looks and technology, he noted.