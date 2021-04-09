Maskless people will fined: Khammam CP

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Khammam: The Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier directed the police officials to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the State government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions given on Thursday to the police to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing face masks, the CP on Friday said those venturing out without wearing masks in public places, RTC buses and private vehicles would have to pay the fine.

Warrier wanted the police department to carry out awareness programmes in coordination with health, revenue and municipal departments and non-government organisations on the importance of face coverings.

Public should explain people about the dangers faced during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the need of precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 second wave, the CP noted.

Meanwhile, the municipal officials in erstwhile Khammam have been imposing fines for violating Covid-19 protocols. Kothagudem municipal officials have so far imposed fines on around 2,000 shopkeepers and individuals for not wearing masks.

On Friday, Kothagudem Tahsildar Ramakrishna and Municipality ASO Ramesh Chandra conducted inspections at a cinema hall and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the theatre management for failing to maintain physical distancing and ensuring the audience wear face masks during the screening of a movie.

