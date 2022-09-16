Massive rallies mark commencement of ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:30 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

People from different walks of life including elected representatives, employees and students have enthusiastically participated in the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations.

Hyderabad: Over 20 lakh people participated in massive rallies taken out with students, youth, women and others in all the 119 Assembly constituency headquarters in Telangana on Friday. The rallies marked the commencement of the three-day diamond jubilee celebrations of the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule with the Indian Union.

People from different walks of life including elected representatives, employees and students have enthusiastically participated in the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations. Holding national flags, they marched in large numbers to celebrate the integration of the Nizam State comprising Telangana, Vidharbha in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka into the Indian Union, on September 17, 1948.

The Ministers as well as MLAs flagged off the rallies in their respective Assembly constituency headquarters, with at least 15,000 people in each constituency. They raised slogans of “Jai Telangana and Jai Bharat”. The participants danced to the drum beats, celebrating the integration of Telangana into the Indian Union. A few of them also took out motorcycle rallies.

Kickstarting the rally in Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal Administration Minister and local MLA KT Rama Rao emphasised the need for the people to safeguard Telangana State which was created with the sacrifices of the scores of the people, from getting disintegrated in the name of caste and religion. He wanted people to remain vigilant and thwart any such attempts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao also attended the rally in Siddipet, where people of the town attended in large numbers.

Multiple rallies were taken out in the State Capital. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali participated in the rally that began at Panjagutta. Hyderabad MP Owaisi-led AIMIM’s Tiranga rally on motorcycles from Chandrayangutta to Teegalakunta in the Old City, to celebrate the National Integration Day.

The State government is organising the diamond jubilee celebrations of as part of its ‘Telangana National Integration Day celebrations for three days beginning Friday. Accordingly, rallies were taken out on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at Public Gardens on Saturday, while the Ministers and other elected representatives will hoist the national flag in all the district headquarters simultaneously. The Chief Minister will also address a public meeting at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad.

Cultural programmes will be organised remembering the freedom struggle and Telangana movement apart from felicitating freedom fighters, poets and other artistes in all district headquarters, on Sunday.