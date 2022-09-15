Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Telangana Integration Day

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police in order to facilitate proper regulation of traffic in connection with the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu programme at NTR Stadium has issued a traffic advisory from 12 noon to 7 pm on Saturday.

Traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following locations:

Traffic from Kavadiguda Crossroads towards Sailing Club/Lower Tank Bund side, will not be allowed and will be diverted at Kavadiguda Crossroads towards Bible House.

Traffic from Ashoknagar will not be allowed towards NTR Stadium and will be diverted at Bakaram Bridge towards CGO Towers and Bansilalpet.

Traffic from Musheerabad via RTC Crossroads towards NTR Stadium will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Narayanguda Crossroads.

Traffic from Azambad junction towards RTC Crossroads will be diverted at VST Crossroads towards Bagh Lingampally.

Vehicles from Saduram Eye Hospital via AV College towards NTR Stadium will diverted at Domalguda T Junction towards Chikkadpally Metro Station, RTC Crossroads.

Vehicles from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Thalli Flyover will diverted at Old Secretariat Gate towards Ambedkar Statue and Liberty.

Traffic from Narayanguda through RTC Crossroads towards NTR Stadium will be diverted at RTC Crossroads towards Musheerabad. Traffic from Ranigunj/MG Road/RP Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House and Musheerabad.

The slip road from Katta Maisamma temple (Lower Tank Bund) to Ambedkar Statue will be closed.

Necklace Road will be closed on both sides and no traffic will be allowed.