| Integration Day Rallies Held On Grand Scale In Old Karimnagar

Integration day rallies held on grand scale in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:12 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian union, Telangana government has decided to organize celebrations for three days in all constituency headquarters.

Karimnagar: Telangana integration day rallies were taken out on a grand scale in all constituencies of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian union, Telangana government has decided to organize celebrations for three days in all constituency headquarters.

As part of a three-day celebration, rallies were taken out in all segments to mark the commence of celebrations. Ministers, MLAs, Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officials took part in rallies.

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar started the rally by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at martyrs’ memorial statue. The rally reached Ambedkar stadium by passing through Collector camp office, bus stand chowk, prathima multiplex, collectorate office, Bhagathnagar.

A public meeting was also organised at Ambedkar stadium. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, other public representatives and officials took part in the rally.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar participated in the rally held in Dharmapuri.

Jagtial MLA flagged off the rally in Jagtial town wherein Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma, Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and others took part.

Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao started the rally at New bus stand by garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. Rally reached the junior college grounds where a public meeting was held.