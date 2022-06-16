Massive reshuffle in Hyderabad City Police, nearly 2,900 transferred

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have effected a massive overhaul of its force by transferring Assistant Sub-inspectors, Head Constables and Police Constables who were working for more than five years in Law and Order and Traffic Police Stations or seven years in a Law and Order Zone.

Transfer orders were issued for 2,006 PCs, 640 HCs and 219 ASIs with the individual orders to be delivered electronically to the personnel.

These transfers were long pending since 2018, due to the Covid pandemic, officials said, adding that a list of eligible personnel for general transfer on long standing basis was generated through a new software, Human Resources Management System (HRMS), developed by the Telangana Police.

Guidelines for transfer and posting of PCs, HCs and ASIs were circulated on May 6. All the eligible police personnel were notified through the HRMS portal individually and were requested to exercise option of any four places of their choice for transfer.

The options were open from May 12 and closed on May 21. A total of 2,865 police personnel exercised their choice by filling their online options of the four locations.

The options were processed in the HRMS and the result was 66.66 per cent satisfaction rate. The remaining 33 per cent personnel whose options could not be considered were then reconsidered based on their previous postings, options and their place of residence.

Accordingly optimization was done to achieve maximum satisfaction among the personnel of the City Police, officials said.

As a matter of policy a rotation was done from uniformed to non-uniformed postings and vice versa to have a change of work and also make everyone learn the work of all other wings of the City Police.

Before deployment of HRMS, details of previous postings and length of tenure of each police personnel was difficult to enumerate. The HRMS, a software unique to Telangana Police, has thus brought in transparency and ease of doing business, they said, adding that the relieving and reporting at new place of posting of the transferred personnel would also be done on the HRMS portal.