Master the current affairs for recruitment exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: These questions focusing on the current affairs will aid the government job aspirants better prepare for various recruitment exams.

1) Observe the following:

1. Malavath Poorna is the youngest female to climb Mount Everest

2. Malavath Poorna scaled the seven tallest summits located in seven continents

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1 is true

b. Only 2 is true

c. 1, 2 are true

d. None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The young mountaineer from Telangana’s Nizamabad district has created history of sorts by scaling the seven tallest summits located in seven continents. The summits Poorna conquered include Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Cartensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali (North America). She already holds the record of being the youngest female in the world to scale Mount Everest.

2) How many new Industrial Parks were developed by TSIIC?

a. 10

b. 11

c. 12

d. 13

Ans: d

Explanation: The Telanana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has allotted 810 acres of land to develop 13 new industrial parks. As per the Industries and Commerce departments, the State has, so far, attracted investments worth Rs 2,32,311 crore from 19,454 industries, which created employment for 16.48 lakh people.

3) The eight-day-long mango festival by APEDA was held in which of the following countries?

a. Mauritius

b. Maldives

c. Bahrain

d. The UAE

Ans: c

Explanation: APEDA or the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has organised an an eight-day-long mango festival in Bahrain to boost the export of mangoes. A total of 34 varieties of mangoes from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, were displayed at the fest.

4) At present, which is the second biggest supplier of oil to India?

a. Saudi Arabia

b. Iraq

c. Iran

d. Russia

Ans: d

Explanation: Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become India’s second-biggest supplier of oil, only behind Iraq. In May about 25 million barrels of Russian oil amounting to over 16 per cent of all oil imports, were bought by Indian refiners. Crude originating from Russia hit 5 per cent of India’s total seaborne imports in April, rising from the previous under 1%.

5) Which of the following has become the first centralised AC railway terminal?

a. Mumbai

b. Bengaluru

c. Chennai

d. Secunderabad

Ans: b

Explanation: M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, bags the honour of becoming India’s first centralised AC railway terminal. Located at Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli area, the terminal has become operational on June 6, 2022, and has been named after Bharat Ratna awardee Sir M Visvesvaraya.

To be continued…