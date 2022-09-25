Master these sums of ratio & proportion

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation.

1. A milkman bought 70 litres of milk for 630 and added 5 litres of water. If he sells it at Rs.9 per litre, his profit percentage is?

Ans: c

Solution: CP of 75 litres of mixture of milk and water = 630

SP of 75 litres of mixture of milk and water = 9 × 75 = 675

Gain = 675 – 630 = 45

Gain percent = 45/630 x 100

= 50/7 = 7 1/7 %

2. A man buys a cycle for Rs.1400 and sells it at a loss of 15%. What is the selling price of the cycle?

a) 1190 b) 1250 c) 1352 d) 1555

Ans: a

Solution: Selling price

= 1400 x 100-15/100

= 1400 x 85/100 = Rs 1190

3. A man bought an old typewrite for R 1200 and spent Rs 200 on its repair. He sold it for Rs 1680. His profit percent is?

a) 10% b) 30% c) 20% d) 36%

Ans: c

Solution: Total cost of typewriter

= Rs (1200 200) = Rs 1400

SP = Rs 1680

Profit = Rs (1680 – 1400)

= Rs 280

Profit % = 280/1400 x 100 = 20%

4. Shivan bought a camera and paid 20% less than its original price. He sold it at 40% profit on the price he had paid. The percentage of profit earned by Krishnan on the original price was?

a) 32% b) 52% c) 22% d) 12%

Ans: d

Solution: Let the original price be x

= 80/100 x x = Rs 4x/5

SP = 4x/5 x 140/100 = Rs 28x/ 25

Gain on original price

28x/5 – x = 3x/25

Gain % = 3x/25 x 100

= 12%

5. A merchant buys an article for Rs.27 and sells it at a profit of 10% of the selling price. The selling price of the article is?

a) 28 b) 35 c) 30 d) 42

Ans: c

Solution: S.P. – C.P. = 10 SP/100 = SP/10

=>; SP – SP/100 = CP = 27

=>; SP 27x 10/9 = Rs 3

6. By what per cent must the cost price be raised in fixing the sale price in order that there may be a profit of 20% after allowing a commission of 10%?

a) 33 1/3% b) 133% c) 133 1/3% d) 33%

Ans: a

Solution: Let the CP = 100

Then, SP = 120

Let the marked price = x.

Then, 90% of x = Rs.120

=>; x

=120 x 100/ 90 = 400/3 = 133 1/3%

Hence, the marked price is 33 1/3% above the cost price

7. If the cost price of an article is 80% of its selling price, the profit per cent is?

a) 35 % b) 25% c) 54% d) 22 1/2%

Ans: b

Solution: S.P. = 100

C.P. = 80

Gain = Rs. 20

Gain per cent = 20/80 x 100 = 25%

To be continued…