MA&UD to launch clean up drive at Banda Cheruvu, RK Puram Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:41 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department in the coming weeks will launch cleaning-up activities at Banda Cheruvu and RK Puram Cheruvu in Malkajgiri, Chinnarayuni Cheruvu and Kotha Cheruvu in Alwal.

On Monday, these lakes were inspected by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar along with Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and senior GHMC officials including Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally, V Mamatha , Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad, Srinivas Reddy and others.

The MAUD Special Chief Secretary on Twitter said that Minister for MA&UD, K T Rama Rao had earlier instructed to take-up the lake cleaning-up drive.

“Visited Banda and RK Puram cheruvu in Malkajgiri and Chinnarayuni and Kotha cheruvu in Alwal along with MLA Hanumanth Rao M and ZC Secunderabad @zckukatpally & staff from @GHMCOnline, @HMDA_Gov & I&CAD as per min @KTRBRS advice. Will take up cleaning of these water bodies asap,” he tweeted.