Telangana Budget: MA&UD department gets Rs 11,372 crore

A staggering Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for taking up different development works in Urban Local Bodies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State government allocated Rs 11,372 crore to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department in the 2023-24 budget, compared to the Rs 10,591 crore allocated last financial year.

In the current budget, Rs 1,474 crore was earmarked for Pattana Pragathi programme against the Rs 1,394 crore allocated in the last budget. Apart from loans from TUFIDC, the State government has earmarked Rs 300 crore towards assistance to municipalities for development works.

The government has laid focus on the provision of basic amenities in urban areas. Under Pattana Pragathi, till date Rs 3,855 crore was provided to Municipal Corporations, including Hyderabad. Improved sanitation, greenery and public services were also being made available through the scheme.

The government has taken up construction of 144 integrated vegetable and meat markets in all municipalities and corporations at a cost of Rs 522 crore. The works are being executed at a brisk pace.

Further, Rs 346 crore has been allocated for the conversion of cemeteries into Vykunta Dhamams with all modern facilities. These works are also being taken up in coordination with departments.

Under Urban Mission Bhagiratha, the government has taken up provision of safe drinking water in 141 municipalities at a cost of Rs 6,578 crore. Of these municipalities, works have been completed in 103 municipalities and drinking water is made available. In other municipalities, the works are in the final stages. This year, Rs 900 crore was earmarked for Mission Bhagiratha urban works.