MBBS, BDS admission process begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The online registration process for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses in the State has commenced, and the last date to apply through the website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in/) is November 8.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, application verification process would be done online and candidates should upload all relevant certificates on the website, failing which candidates would not be eligible for admissions, said Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

A merit list will be released after certificate verification, and seats will be allotted based on the ranks secured in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020.

Candidates of Telangana who wrongly entered the State name in the NEET registration need not worry, Reddy said, adding that ranks secured in the entrance test would be considered and not the registered State. Based on certificates uploaded by candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the local and non-local category would be verified.

A total of 32 medical and 13 dental colleges, including the new ones, have been permitted to admit students for MBBS and BDS courses.

This year, 4,800 MBBS seats are on offer and the number will be increased by 190 if EWS is sanctioned. Of the total seats, 1,500 are in government medical colleges, 2,750 non-minority seats in private medical colleges and 550 in minority medical colleges.

This time, a new medical and dental college has been sanctioned in the State. A total of 656 BDS seats are available in government and private dental colleges in the State.

