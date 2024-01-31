MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan appeals to Revanth Reddy to save 104-acre lake from encroachment

According to the ex-corporator of Azampura GHMC division, the 104-acre lake was being encroached systematically by land grabbers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: Concerned over the encroachment of Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shivarampally village, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan made an appeal to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to defend the lake from the clutches of land grabbers on X platform.

Expressing discontent with the new government’s failure to address the issue and protect the 104-acre lake, he appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to take decisive action against the culprits and ensure the restoration of the water body.

Check out his tweet here:

.@revanth_anumula Sir, Rukn-ud-Daula lake at Shivrampally under Mailardevpally Police limits being enchroached by land grabbers, The said lake was built on 104 Acres during 1770 by Nawab Rukn-ud-Dowla the then Prime Minister of IIIrd Nizam Sikander Jah, but in nine years of… pic.twitter.com/IkARaDsohF — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 31, 2024